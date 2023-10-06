 Skip to main content

Livre D'histoire De France

Livre D'histoire De France

Librairie

Topics
french history, history, books, library, librairie, livre d'histoire, histoire de France
Language
English

 Ethical bookshops. C'est le cas pour les livres d'histoire de France de notre librairie

Notes

The bookstore and book sales sector in France is feeling the effects of the crisis we've just been through in 2020. As a result, some bookshops are trying to develop a proactive ecological ethic in order to stand out from the crowd and keep up with trends: books with ecological covers, produced 100% in France with a label, are being promoted; books whose profits are donated to foundations are also favored... donating unsold stock to associations is also a way favored by more and more players in the book industry in response to the demands of our times. Ethical bookshops. C'est le cas pour les livres d'histoire de France de notre librairie

Addeddate
2023-10-06 15:28:47
Identifier
livre-dhistoire-de-france
Scanner
Internet Archive HTML5 Uploader 1.7.0
Url
https://www.editions-saphira.com/categorie-produit/meilleurs-livres-histoire/livres-histoire-de-france/

